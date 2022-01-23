Emotional Dulha! Groom cries on seeing his bride in viral video - WATCH

Weddings in India have forever been occasions where emotions pour out untamed. People enjoy to the fullest and can’t help shedding tears of joy. Such moments stay etched in memories and on camera for years. On the internet, netizens find such heart-melting clips adorable and irresistible.

A recent such video shows a bride and groom in such an emotional moment straight out of the 90s Bollywood movies. As the splendidly dressed bride proceeds towards the handsome groom on stage, he breaks into tears, unable to hold back his emotions. The bride approaches him and is seen getting emotional too. He holds her face and gives her a peck, presumably uttering sweet nothings in her ear. She too is dripping tears by now, as she wipes them off her groom’s face. Finally, the two cheer each other up, and smile away as they perform a little dance number.

Check out the viral video below.

Uploaded on the Instagram handle “weddding_bells”, the post was captioned, “This is so emotional. Their love is so so pure and powerful!” Several users posted their comments admiring the groom. One wrote, “This is so pure...very few grooms get teary eyed. He must be feeling blessed to get her as his life partner.” Another wrote, “This is true love.”