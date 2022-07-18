‘Emmanuel, don’t do it!’: Curious emu goes viral after bombing owner's videos, netizens left amused

Screen Grab

In the midst of a social media frenzy, an emu was caught on camera interrupting its caregiver. An emu called Emmanuel repeatedly interrupts animal keeper Taylor Blake as she attempts to shoot educative videos at Knuckle Bump Farms, a hobby farm in South Florida, the United States.

This is a collection of footage in which Emmanuel appears and hovers close to the camera while Blake tells the bird to be cautious. “Emmanuel, don’t do it,” says Blake.

In one footage, a furious Blake finally succumbed and Emmanuel smashes the camera to the ground and pokes it with its beak. Blake responds by saying, “How does that make you feel? Was it everything that you ever wanted and hoped for in life? Do you feel fulfilled now?”.

Blake's TikTok account first shared the montage of Emmanuel's repeated disruptions, which quickly went viral on Twitter, garnering over 2.12 crore views and 8.2 lakh likes.

The #EmmanuelDontDoIt hashtag was coined by Twitter users who were charmed by the emu's relationship with Blake.

“As a cat owner, I can totally relate. I can't say how many times I have to say "Barney, don't do it" every day,” a user wrote on Twitter. Another wrote, “I would watch 9 seasons of this.” “If you haven’t met Emmanuel by now, you’re missing the best content on the internet.”