The controversial video is titled “Behind The Scenes as EMIRATES CABIN CREW - Things you DON'T see as a Passenger.”

Emirates has refused the claims that it terminated crew members over a viral behind-the-scenes (BTS) video that showed them breaching multiple safety policies. In a statement to Gulf News, the UAE flag carrier acknowledged awareness of the video and confirmed that an investigation was underway, but emphasised that no crew members had been let go as a result.

"Emirates is aware of the video mentioned and had investigated the matter at the time. We can confirm that no crew was dismissed as a result," said an Emirates spokesperson.

The controversial video is titled “Behind The Scenes as EMIRATES CABIN CREW - Things you DON'T see as a Passenger.” As of now, it has garnered over 1.3 million views on YouTube, having been uploaded eight months ago by former Emirates flight attendant Amanda King.

Amanda King, an Australian citizen, frequently shared insights about her life as an Emirates employee based in Dubai. Her vlogs feature 'get ready with me' segments, layover footage, the benefits she enjoys as an aviation professional, and more.

Earlier in May 2024, Amanda King uploaded a video showcasing her preparations for a flight from Dubai to Shanghai.

In her behind-the-scenes video, King was seen violating several safety protocols, including unauthorised food preparation and accessing restricted areas, according to Gulf News.

The video also featured King bringing her boyfriend, who was a passenger on the flight, into the crew rest area. This compartment, known as the crew rest compartment (CRC), is designated for crew members to take breaks, and passengers are not allowed to enter.

In the video, King was also shown baking a cake in the galley and requesting another crew member to switch seats so she could be closer to her boyfriend.

By the time the video was uploaded to YouTube in May 2024, King had already resigned from Emirates.