'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netizens amused

VIRAL
In a video shared on Instagram, the delivery agent is seen getting out of a black Mahindra Thar.
Blinkit deliveries typically arrive on bikes or scooters, weaving through traffic and arriving at your doorstep within minutes. However, a recent delivery caught the internet's attention for a completely unexpected reason. Instead of the usual two-wheeler, the delivery agent arrived in a Thar, leaving people astonished.
In a video shared on Instagram, the delivery agent is seen getting out of a black Mahindra Thar. Yes, you read that right! This unique moment was captured by a customer who placed an order on the platform.
The footage shows the delivery agent getting out of a Thar to deliver an order, a stark contrast to the typically quick deliveries made on two-wheelers. The caption on the video reads, "Is this true? Blinkit is delivering via Thar."
In the video, the man can be heard saying, "Brother, this man has come to deliver Blinkit in a Thar. Are you seeing this, brother?"
The Instagram caption of the user who shared the video raised some curious questions. It read, "Blinkit, are you really paying your delivery boys that much? Or is it the Mahindra Thar, which you're offering at such a cheap price these days?"
'EMI must be coming due,' Internet jokes
This Thar delivery didn't go unnoticed by social media users, as the video has been viewed over 300,000 times so far. They also shared their funny comments in the comments section. Here are some notable comments:
One user joked, "When you can't pay the EMI," while another said, "EMI must be coming due."
Another jokingly said, "Blinkit Premium Edition."
