Elvish revealed that he agreed to feature in a music video with Prince Narula, however, after the fallout, he demanded that his part and name be dropped out of the promo they shot.

Roadies XX winner Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula’s fallout has reached a breaking point where the former has decided that he doesn’t want to keep any connection or talks with Prince in the future. The former Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner revealed that he has no intentions of mending things with Prince after the bitter fight after the MTV show.

In a recent interview, Yadav admitted that he is not on talking terms with Prince Narula, and even he doesn’t want to be. “I am not talking to Prince and I don’t want to talk to him in the future. Whatever offline or online fight we had, I don’t want to get there, I want peace,” he told Zoom. The tensions between them escalated when their respective fans began taking jabs at each other on social media. This not only severed their friendship but also became a talking point for their followers.

In the same interview, Elvish revealed that he agreed to feature in a music video with Prince Narula, however, after the fallout, he demanded that his part and name be dropped out of the promo they shot. “I want my name removed from the promo, this friendship is now beyond repair,” he added. Prince Narula, on the other hand, has accused Elvish of inciting fans to harass his five-month-old daughter and parents. Prince expressed frustration over personal attacks and called Elvish a "chhapri" for allegedly not controlling his followers.

On Paras Chhabra's podcast, Prince contrasted their past disagreements, which remained professional, with Elvish's behaviour, suggesting he pretended to be friendly on camera while secretly fueling negativity. Prince criticised Elvish for provoking his audience, implying that comments like "wait for the Roadies episode" were meant to incite them against him. He also called Elvish Yadav a "nalla badmaash" (a sly or cunning troublemaker), criticising his inconsistency with the media. Prince mocked Elvish for claiming he didn't need media attention but later gave interviews to fix his image. He challenged Elvish, claiming he could take him down in any situation, whether in a task or a physical altercation, and dismissed Elvish's past actions as relying on bouncers to intimidate others.

Meanwhile, Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav shared screen space as gang leaders in Roadies XX. Yadav’s team member Kushal Tanwar, aka Gulla, emerged as the season’s winner.