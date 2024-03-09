Elvish Yadav booked for 'assaulting' YouTuber in Gurugram

Reality show Bigg Boss winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been booked for allegedly assaulting another YouTuber, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the incident took place in Gurugram, where Elvish Yadav and his followers allegedly assaulted the victim. A video of the incident was also shared by the victim on social media.

The victim, Sagar Thakur, who goes by the name Maxtern, in his complaint to Gurugram police, claimed that he was beaten by Elvish Yadav and his followers after an altercation following a social media clash.

Based on the complaint, a case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against Elvish Yadav at Gurugram's Sector-53 Police Station.

"I, Sagar Thakur, also known Maxtern, would like to bring your attention a grave incident of assault and threat to my life perpetrated by Elvish Yadav, which necessitates immediate legal action. I am a well-known content creator specializing in gaming entertainment, actively producing content on youtube since 2017," Thakur said in his complaint to the police.

According to the police FIR, the victim said, "I have garnered recognition and accolades in the gaming community for my entertainment- based content. Elvish yadav is also a content creator and I know him since 2021."

"In last few months, Elvish Fan Pages spreaded hate and propaganda which made me distressed, and consulted an NGO for concelling. I was asked by Elvish yadav to meet but I thought it was about verbal discussion. When he came to the store, he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language," the FIR read.

"Elvish Yadav tried to broke my spine so that I will become physically disabled. All 8-10 people came at 12:30 AM and on 8th March 2024, Elvish Yadav before leaving threatened me to kill me and I was almost unconscious," it added.

The police were further looking into the matter.

This comes nearly four months after a case was registered at Noida Sector 49 Police Station against six people, including Elvish Yadav, for making snake venom available at rave parties.

