Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok calls Donald Trump 'most notorious criminal,' here's why

Grok is at it again! World's richest man Elon Musk's AI chatbot has generated a serious of statements where it called United States President Donald Trump "the most notorious criminal" in Washington, DC. Inquired by users about crime in the US capital, the chatbot cited the 79-year-old president's 34 felony convictions for its comments against Trump. This comes as Trump has launched a crackdown on crime in Washington, DC, deploying the National Guard and taking control of the city's police force.

What is the context of Grok's anti-Trump rant?

Grok made the comments on X, which is also owned by Musk, as it underscored Trump's convictions in New York for manipulating business documents. The remarks come at a time Trump has raked up the issue of crime in Washington, DC. The US president has declared that crime in the city is "out of control" and announced plans to federalise Washington, DC's police department and deploy National Guard troops to the streets.

Has Grok made controversial comments in the past too?

After the comments, Grok's account on X was briefly suspended, and it later said its own statements either about Trump or the Gaza war were to blame. But Musk said it was "just a dumb error," adding: "Grok doesn't actually know why it was suspended." Grok has time and again generated controversial responses on a range of topics. It earlier triggered a row after repeatedly praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and calling for a new Holocaust. The chatbot's parent company xAI had issued a statement apologising for the remarks.