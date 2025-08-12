Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sooraj Barjatya REACTS to Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha's success: 'Film conviction se chalti hai, marketing se nahi' | Exclusive

Centre issues BIG statement on claims E20 petrol reduces vehicle mileage: 'This is totally...'

Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat him, later topped...

Maneka Gandhi slams SC order on stray dogs, calls it 'impractical, financially unviable'

Amid ODI retirement rumours, Rohit Sharma hits gym with former India coach in Mumbai | See pic

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok calls Donald Trump 'most notorious criminal,' here's why

This Bollywood actress once worked with Donald Trump, refused to call him ‘boss’, now reveals...

India's first hydrogen-powered train set to launch soon, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares new video, WATCH

OMG! Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'spoilt woman, fighting cock', reacts to viral selfie incident: 'Disgrace and shame'

Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani stand?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sooraj Barjatya REACTS to Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha's success: 'Film conviction se chalti hai, marketing se nahi' | Exclusive

Sooraj Barjatya REACTS to Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha's success | Exclusive

Centre issues BIG statement on claims E20 petrol reduces vehicle mileage: 'This is totally...'

Centre's BIG statement on claims E20 petrol reduces car mileage

Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat him, later topped...

Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat hi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

HomeViral

VIRAL

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok calls Donald Trump 'most notorious criminal,' here's why

The remarks come as Trump has raked up the issue of crime in Washington, DC. The US president has declared that crime in the city is "out of control" and announced plans to federalise Washington, DC's police department and deploy National Guard troops to the streets. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 09:16 PM IST

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok calls Donald Trump 'most notorious criminal,' here's why
Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump were once close allies.

TRENDING NOW

Grok is at it again! World's richest man Elon Musk's AI chatbot has generated a serious of statements where it called United States President Donald Trump "the most notorious criminal" in Washington, DC. Inquired by users about crime in the US capital, the chatbot cited the 79-year-old president's 34 felony convictions for its comments against Trump. This comes as Trump has launched a crackdown on crime in Washington, DC, deploying the National Guard and taking control of the city's police force.

What is the context of Grok's anti-Trump rant?
Grok made the comments on X, which is also owned by Musk, as it underscored Trump's convictions in New York for manipulating business documents. The remarks come at a time Trump has raked up the issue of crime in Washington, DC. The US president has declared that crime in the city is "out of control" and announced plans to federalise Washington, DC's police department and deploy National Guard troops to the streets.

Has Grok made controversial comments in the past too?
After the comments, Grok's account on X was briefly suspended, and it later said its own statements either about Trump or the Gaza war were to blame. But Musk said it was "just a dumb error," adding: "Grok doesn't actually know why it was suspended." Grok has time and again generated controversial responses on a range of topics. It earlier triggered a row after repeatedly praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and calling for a new Holocaust. The chatbot's parent company xAI had issued a statement apologising for the remarks.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for Anil Ambani, as Reliance Infra gets SC nod to recover Rs 28,483 crore through…
Good news for Anil Ambani, as Reliance Infra gets SC nod to recover Rs 28,483 cr
Hurricane in Space? Here's what happens during the phenomenon, does it pose danger to life on Earth?
Hurricane in Space: What is it and does it pose danger to life on Earth?
War 2: Hrithik Roshan has solo first half, Jr NTR to only make entry at interval? Director Ayan Mukerji says 'you have to...'
War 2: Hrithik Roshan has solo first half, Jr NTR to make entry at interval?
When cricket fan grabbed 'Catch of the Year' while holding two vodka cans during AUS vs SA T20I game | Watch viral video
When cricket fan grabbed 'Catch of the Year' while holding two vodka cans
Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…
Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE