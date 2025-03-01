Zilis and Musk are already parents to twins Strider and Azure, born in November 2021, and a daughter, Arcadia, born last year

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have welcomed their fourth child together, a baby boy named Seldon Lycurgus. Zilis shared the news on Friday through a post on X (formerly Twitter), but she did not reveal when the child was born.

In her post, Zilis wrote, "Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

Musk responded to the announcement with a love emoji.

Zilis and Musk are already parents to twins Strider and Azure, born in November 2021, and a daughter, Arcadia, born last year. The twins were born just weeks before Musk and singer Grimes welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate.

The news of Musk’s latest child comes amid controversy surrounding reports that he has also fathered a child with Ashley St. Clair. St. Clair has filed a paternity and custody lawsuit against Musk. However, Musk has not publicly responded to her claims.

With the birth of Seldon Lycurgus, Musk now has 14 known children from different relationships. Despite his busy life as the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and other ventures, Musk has often spoken about the importance of having more children to counter declining birth rates.

So far, neither Musk nor Zilis have shared more details about their newborn son.