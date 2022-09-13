Search icon
Elon Musk trolls Dyawne 'The Rock' Johnson hugging a rock

Elon Musk on Twitter posted a sarcastic meme with a beautiful message, have a look.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

Elon musk on his Twitter handle posted a sarcastic meme of The Rock holding a rock captioned, "Take a moment to love yourself". It is very witty how Elon always tends to amaze people with his humour and pun. Promoting this beautiful idea with the meme is a matter of creativity and wit. 

Netizens bombarded his comment section and asked if Elon loves himself or not. 

Someone also shared a picture defining how loving oneself is the ultimate form of nirvana and how being nice to people who are mean to you is just not fine. 

FaZe Mongraal shared a meme with a beautiful message which said, “OI! NEVER TALK NEGATIVELY ABOUT YOURSELF LIKE THAT! YOu DESERVE TO FEEL LOVED AND APPRECIATED !!!”

It is really wonderful and important to actively tell people that love starts with them and one needs to fall in love with oneself first in order to love someone else. We carry so much love within us yet we forget to give some to ourselves. 

Elon Reeve Musk FRS is a billionaire businessman and investor from the United States. Musk is the co-founder and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company. 

Elon Musk, Tesla's co-founder and CEO, oversees all product design, engineering, and global manufacturing of the company's electric vehicles, battery products, and solar energy products. According to both the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes' real-time billionaires list, Musk has an estimated net worth of around US$262 billion as of September 10, 2022. He’s also very famous regarding the recent twitter-Elon deal case. Elon loves to make tweets and keep himself connected with the world. 

