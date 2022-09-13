Elon Musk trolls Dyawne 'The Rock' Johnson hugging a rock

Elon musk on his Twitter handle posted a sarcastic meme of The Rock holding a rock captioned, "Take a moment to love yourself". It is very witty how Elon always tends to amaze people with his humour and pun. Promoting this beautiful idea with the meme is a matter of creativity and wit.

Take a moment to … pic.twitter.com/R3hK5u4UW6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2022

Netizens bombarded his comment section and asked if Elon loves himself or not.

Do you love yourself Elon? — S◎LOkayBear (@SolOkayBear) September 13, 2022

Someone also shared a picture defining how loving oneself is the ultimate form of nirvana and how being nice to people who are mean to you is just not fine.

FaZe Mongraal shared a meme with a beautiful message which said, “OI! NEVER TALK NEGATIVELY ABOUT YOURSELF LIKE THAT! YOu DESERVE TO FEEL LOVED AND APPRECIATED !!!”

It is really wonderful and important to actively tell people that love starts with them and one needs to fall in love with oneself first in order to love someone else. We carry so much love within us yet we forget to give some to ourselves.

