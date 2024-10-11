Musk assured audiences that these vehicles would rely on artificial intelligence and cameras, eliminating the need for additional hardware used by competing robotaxi companies

On October 11, Elon Musk introduced the highly anticipated prototype of Tesla’s robotaxi, named the Cybercab, during the company's 'We, Robot' event. This innovative self-driving taxi is set to begin production in 2026 and will be priced below $30,000.

The Cybercab is designed for passengers to travel autonomously, featuring two gull-wing doors and no traditional steering wheel or foot pedals. "You're just sitting in a comfortable little lounge, and you can do whatever you want while you're in this comfortable little lounge, and when you get out, you will be at your destination," Musk explained.

In addition to the Cybercab, Musk presented a futuristic concept called the Robovan, which can accommodate up to 20 people at a time. The Robovan, like the Cybercab, lacks a steering wheel and pedals and could be adapted for transporting goods as well. However, no timeline for the Robovan’s production was disclosed.

The Robovan is expected to enhance logistics by offering autonomous deliveries, thus reducing operational costs for last-mile services. Musk expressed optimism about the timeline, stating, “Probably, well I tend to be a little optimistic on timeframes, but in 2026. Before 2027, let me put it that way.”

Musk assured audiences that these vehicles would rely on artificial intelligence and cameras, eliminating the need for additional hardware used by competing robotaxi companies. The Cybercab will feature wireless charging through inductive technology and is projected to be "10 to 20 times safer" than human-driven cars.