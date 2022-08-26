Headlines

Elon Musk talks about 'much greater risk to civilization' than global warning, here's what he said

Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted about the bigger risk to civilization than global warming.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, recently took Twitter to discuss the ongoing greater danger to the civilization than climate change. In his tweet, Musk wrote, "Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming"

The CEO of SpaceX continued, "Mark these words. (And I do think global warming is a major risk.)"

 

 

As soon as it was posted, the tweet gained popularity. In less than 30 minutes, the trending tweet has already received over 32,000 likes. A Twitter account called Tesla Owners Silicon Valley commented on the tweet, "Is having kids the only solution? I think there needs to be a ton of Education on this issue." Musk replied with "Yes" in response to this comment.

Tesla CEO has been in the news a lot recently because of the ongoing legal spat with social media site Twitter. Whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko recently disclosed that Twitter has "significant security issues that represent a threat to its own users' personal information, to firm shareholders, to national security, and to democracy."

READ | Watch: Indian soldiers shake a leg with Pakistani soldiers to Sidhu Moosewala’s song at LoC

