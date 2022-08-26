Elon Musk talks about 'much greater risk to civilization' than global warning, here's what he said

Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted about the bigger risk to civilization than global warming.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, recently took Twitter to discuss the ongoing greater danger to the civilization than climate change. In his tweet, Musk wrote, "Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming"

The CEO of SpaceX continued, "Mark these words. (And I do think global warming is a major risk.)"

Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

As soon as it was posted, the tweet gained popularity. In less than 30 minutes, the trending tweet has already received over 32,000 likes. A Twitter account called Tesla Owners Silicon Valley commented on the tweet, "Is having kids the only solution? I think there needs to be a ton of Education on this issue." Musk replied with "Yes" in response to this comment.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

Tesla CEO has been in the news a lot recently because of the ongoing legal spat with social media site Twitter. Whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko recently disclosed that Twitter has "significant security issues that represent a threat to its own users' personal information, to firm shareholders, to national security, and to democracy."

