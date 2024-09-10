Elon Musk takes billionaires to space: SpaceX launches mission for first-ever...

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission has launched aiming to achieve the first commercial spacewalk.

Elon Musk's new space mission: SpaceX has launched its Polaris Dawn mission, marking a major milestone in space exploration. This ambitious mission features a four-person crew of civilians who will embark on a groundbreaking spacewalk. The primary objective is to journey into Earth’s Van Allen radiation belts and achieve the first commercial spacewalk. This privately-funded mission is set to last five days and promises several notable achievements.

Elon Musk highlighted two significant aspects of this mission. Firstly, he pointed out that the mission will take humans further from Earth than they have been in over fifty years. Secondly, it will be the first-ever private spacewalk. The mission is being managed by SpaceX on behalf of billionaire CEO Jared Isaacman, who leads the crew alongside Scott Poteet, Sarah Gillis, and Anna Menon.

Mission Details and Goals

During their time in space, the crew will study how space radiation and spaceflight affect the human body. They will also perform over 30 scientific experiments and test SpaceX’s new Starlink laser-based communications system. Unlike missions bound for the International Space Station, Polaris Dawn is a free-flying mission that will follow orbits far from Earth.

The historic spacewalk is scheduled to occur on the third day of the mission. Gillis will join Isaacman outside the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for the spacewalk, while Menon and Poteet will assist from inside the spacecraft.

According to the official announcement, the crew will attempt the first commercial extravehicular activity (EVA) approximately 700 kilometers above Earth. They will wear SpaceX-designed EVA spacesuits, which are upgraded versions of the current intravehicular (IVA) suits. These suits feature a 3D-printed helmet with a copper and indium-tin oxide visor for protection against micrometeoroids and harsh space conditions. The helmet also monitors oxygen levels and temperature.

The spacesuits are made from a stretchable, fireproof material capable of withstanding extreme temperatures. They include redundant seals and pressure valves to ensure safety, as even a small tear could be dangerous. The boots are constructed from heat-retardant material used in the Falcon 9 rocket.

