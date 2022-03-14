Elon Musk takes a dig at Netflix, shares meme about Russia-Ukraine conflict – See here

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for sharing sarcastic tweets on his Twitter handle. Earlier today, Musk shared a meme mocking Netflix. The tweet shows a man sitting on a bench, with the text – “Netflix waiting for the war to end to make a movie about a black Ukraine guy falls in love with a transgender Russian soldier.”

This shows Musk taking a dig at Netflix by stating that the streaming service firm is waiting for the Russia-Ukraine war to end. It would then make a movie about a lack Ukrainian guy falling in love with a transgender Russian soldier.

The meme is related to the LGBTQ community.

Prior to sharing this tweet, Musk had shared another meme to take a dig at ‘woke people’. The meme stated – “I support the current Thing”. It had the picture of a person holding a Ukraine flag.

Notably, ‘woke’ means politically aware or well-informed people, usually in marginalised communities. With this meme, Musk is taking a dig at the people who support a cause only when everyone is talking about it.

The flags used by the LGBTQ community have undergone many changes over the past few years. Musk’s tweet shows some of these flags, including the ‘Progress’ Pride flag, the Pansexual flag, the Intersex flag.

While many people seemed to like the meme shared by Musk, others appeared offended. A Twitter user wrote that the post feels like a ‘breakdown’ and that being LGBTQ+ isn’t a trend.

Earlier today, the Twitter handle of Indian Medical Association was hacked. The hackers then renamed the Twitter handle after Elon Musk and posting several tweets about Tesla AI and Netflix.