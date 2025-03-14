The Hercules Pillars Hold is a test of the participants' upper body and core strength, and requires maintaining a position between two vertically parallel bars -- resembling the mythical pillars of Hercules. Each pillar weighs approximately 160 kilograms.

Elon Musk has shared a video of Vispy Kharadi, an athlete from India who set a new record for the Hercules Pillars Hold event and once again put his name on the Guinness World Records.

The video was originally posted by the Guinness World Records on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), which Musk owns.

Kharadi's record

Kharadi achieved a record hold time of 2 minutes and 10.75 seconds, showcasing his world dominance in the event.

The Hercules Pillars Hold is a test of the participants' upper body and core strength, and requires maintaining a position between two vertically parallel bars -- resembling the mythical pillars of Hercules.

Each pillar weighs approximately 160 kilograms.

There is no time limit; the event is over when the participant is no longer able to support both the pillars.

'Steel Man of India'

Kharadi, who is famously called the "Steel Man of India," is an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) expert and fitness model. He describes himself as a multiple Black Belt holder and 16 times Guinness World Records Holder on his X and Instagram accounts.

He has previously held world records for various feats such as 'Most drink cans crushed by hand in one minute' and 'Most iron bars bent in a minute with the head,' according to the Guinness World Records.