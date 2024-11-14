If this plans succeed, Musk’s Starship could redefine global travel, making fast, city-to-city flights the new norm

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, wants to change how we travel globally. His vision involves launching intercontinental flights that work like rockets, allowing passengers to reach distant cities across the world in under an hour.

According to reports, SpaceX’s ambitious plan revolves around its Starship rocket, a 395-foot stainless-steel vehicle. Musk envisions Starship transporting people between major cities in record-breaking time. For instance, a flight from London to New York could take just 30 minutes, while New York to Shanghai could be done in 39 minutes. The rocket would travel just above the Earth's atmosphere, creating a “blink-and-you’re-there” experience.

However, these trips would be vastly different from typical plane rides. Passengers would feel intense G-forces during liftoff and landing and would need to remain strapped in during the journey. SpaceX has even advised that travellers “clench” during the rocket’s re-entry to Earth’s atmosphere.

A video shared by SpaceX shows a futuristic travel experience: passengers board a boat in New York City, travel to an offshore launchpad, and then rocket to Shanghai within minutes. But unlike traditional flights, these rocket journeys might lack standard comforts, with no toilets or in-flight food. Musk suggested that passengers take “tactical” bathroom breaks on the boat before boarding.

Following Donald Trump’s re-election, Musk hinted that regulatory approvals might speed up, sparking excitement online. He stated that his dream of making one-hour intercontinental flights is “now possible.”

If SpaceX’s plans succeed, Musk’s Starship could redefine global travel, making fast, city-to-city flights the new norm.