Elon Musk's latest video on X, titled 'Dropping Illegal Immigrants Off at Rich Liberal's House,' has caused a lot of controversy. The video seems to be aimed at affluent liberals who support immigration reform but oppose its local impacts. Musk takes on Vice President Kamala Harris' immigration policies in the video, criticising a gap between liberal rhetoric and the experiences of communities.

Musk's video comes at the same time as the U.S. elections today, where voters will decide whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will lead the nation. Immigration is a hot button issue, and the stakes are high because Democrats are allegedly manipulating immigration policies to bring in voters in swing states, Musk said. His claims reflect the perception of hypocrisy among rich liberals who support immigration but don't want to bear its consequences in their own neighbourhoods.

According to Musk’s narrative, the Biden administration’s immigration approach is a strategic move to win back a Democratic majority by fast-tracking citizenship for new arrivals. He echoes sentiments often expressed by Trump and his supporters that this tactic constitutes a 'true threat to democracy.' Musk’s stance on immigration and voting rights has been amplified by his posts on X, with the posts racking up billions of views and millions of followers.

Musk's assertions have been met with criticism from those who claim there’s not a lot of evidence to back them up. Non-citizens are legally barred from voting in federal elections, and cases of illegal voting are extremely rare, experts say. However, Musk’s voice still carries weight in public discourse on these issues, as he uses his platform to push his views.

With voters set to go to the polls today, the rhetoric of Musk's could have implications beyond social media and could affect voter sentiment and election results. This pivotal election cycle will reveal if Trump or Harris will win.