Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, launched into space in 2018, is still orbiting the Sun, covering 3.5 trillion miles and expected to pass near Earth in 2091.

It has been more than seven years since SpaceX launched its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time, sending a cherry-red Tesla Roadster into space along with a mannequin called Starman. The historic launch, which took place on February 6, 2018, was led by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Surprisingly, the Tesla car is still orbiting the Sun today, continuing its incredible journey through space.

A website called Whereisroadster.com, created by Ben Pearson, tracks the vehicle’s location and updates its distance traveled. As of now, it has been 7 years and 14 days since the Roadster's launch, and it has covered an astonishing distance of around 3.5 trillion miles. The site estimates that the car takes about 557 days to complete one orbit around the Sun. In terms of distance, it has exceeded its original 36,000-mile warranty by over 97,002 times!

At the time of launch, the car was playing David Bowie’s song ‘Space Oddity’. If the battery and speakers were still working, Starman would have listened to the song more than 698,000 times by now. Meanwhile, the mannequin itself has completed approximately 4.6 orbits around the Sun since its journey began.

Interestingly, earlier this year, the Tesla Roadster was accidentally classified as an asteroid by the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center. The organization initially named it 2018 CN41, mistaking it for a newly discovered near-Earth object. However, the mistake was later corrected, and the object was reclassified as 2018-017A, which refers to the Falcon Heavy upper stage carrying the Tesla Roadster.

Looking ahead, scientists predict that the Roadster will make a close approach to Earth in the year 2091. During that encounter, it is expected to come within a few hundred thousand kilometers of the planet where it was originally made.

While it may not serve any scientific purpose, the Tesla Roadster in space remains a unique symbol of SpaceX’s ambitious goals and a reminder of the company’s historic first Falcon Heavy launch.