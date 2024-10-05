Elon Musk's X Pays Rs 43.42 crore fine in Brazil, but payment goes to...

Elon Musk's platform X (formerly Twitter) has paid $5.2 million in fines to Brazil to resolve a disinformation-related ban but the something shocking happened.

Elon Musk's social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, has recently faced significant legal troubles in Brazil. The platform has paid millions in fines to resolve an issue with a judge who banned it due to concerns over disinformation. The situation escalated when the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice, Alexandre de Moraes, revealed on October 4 that X had mistakenly transferred the payment into the wrong account.

The fines totaled approximately $5.2 million which is Rs 43.42 crore and were imposed after X failed to comply with multiple court orders. Justice Moraes confirmed that while the platform had paid the full amount, it did not follow the correct payment procedures. As a result, Moraes ordered that the funds be redirected to the appropriate account as specified in the court order.

The conflict began when Justice Moraes blocked X on August 31 after Musk refused to take down several right-wing accounts that were accused of spreading disinformation. Additionally, Musk had not appointed a new legal representative for the platform in Brazil, which was another requirement of the court. Before the ban, X had around 22 million users in Brazil, and the company hoped that settling these fines would help resolve the ongoing dispute.

In the previous week, X stated that it had fulfilled the court’s other requirements, including appointing a legal representative in Brazil, showing its willingness to comply with legal demands. The clash between Musk and Moraes turned into a significant issue that attracted global attention, as it highlighted the ongoing struggle between freedom of expression and the need to combat disinformation.

Musk expressed his frustration over the ban, labeling Moraes an “evil dictator” and even likening him to “Voldemort,” the villain from the "Harry Potter" series. However, in recent days, Musk's tone has softened, and X appears eager to do whatever it takes to lift the ban.

In mid-September, X had briefly resumed services in Brazil after implementing a technical workaround, which the company claimed was done inadvertently. However, the platform went offline again after Moraes warned of further fines if the issues were not resolved. The dispute traces back to Brazil's 2022 presidential election campaign when Moraes ordered the deactivation of accounts associated with Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president, in response to rising tensions following his defeat. This ongoing saga highlights the complex relationship between social media, governance, and public discourse in the digital age.

