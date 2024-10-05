Elon Musk's X Pays Rs 43.42 crore fine in Brazil, but payment goes to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, who switched from medical to modelling, now has net worth of 10000000, she is...

Tanush Kotian scripts history as Mumbai win 15th Irani Cup after 27 years

Meet IIT graduate, who didn't settle for IPS posting, cracked UPSC exam twice to become...

'Mom Being Mom': Heartwarming lioness- cub moment captured on camera, video goes viral

'Gave up arms, adopted Gandhian way of...': Separatist Yasin Malik in court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final after 58-run loss to New Zealand?

How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final after 58-run loss to New Zealand?

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

TDS deposit rules relaxed: Is employee TDS credit at risk?

TDS deposit rules relaxed: Is employee TDS credit at risk?

8 incredible images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

8 incredible images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

HomeViral

Viral

Elon Musk's X Pays Rs 43.42 crore fine in Brazil, but payment goes to...

Elon Musk's platform X (formerly Twitter) has paid $5.2 million in fines to Brazil to resolve a disinformation-related ban but the something shocking happened.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 05:14 PM IST

Elon Musk's X Pays Rs 43.42 crore fine in Brazil, but payment goes to...
Elon Musk
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Elon Musk's social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, has recently faced significant legal troubles in Brazil. The platform has paid millions in fines to resolve an issue with a judge who banned it due to concerns over disinformation. The situation escalated when the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice, Alexandre de Moraes, revealed on October 4 that X had mistakenly transferred the payment into the wrong account.

The fines totaled approximately $5.2 million which is Rs 43.42 crore and were imposed after X failed to comply with multiple court orders. Justice Moraes confirmed that while the platform had paid the full amount, it did not follow the correct payment procedures. As a result, Moraes ordered that the funds be redirected to the appropriate account as specified in the court order.

The conflict began when Justice Moraes blocked X on August 31 after Musk refused to take down several right-wing accounts that were accused of spreading disinformation. Additionally, Musk had not appointed a new legal representative for the platform in Brazil, which was another requirement of the court. Before the ban, X had around 22 million users in Brazil, and the company hoped that settling these fines would help resolve the ongoing dispute.

In the previous week, X stated that it had fulfilled the court’s other requirements, including appointing a legal representative in Brazil, showing its willingness to comply with legal demands. The clash between Musk and Moraes turned into a significant issue that attracted global attention, as it highlighted the ongoing struggle between freedom of expression and the need to combat disinformation.

Musk expressed his frustration over the ban, labeling Moraes an “evil dictator” and even likening him to “Voldemort,” the villain from the "Harry Potter" series. However, in recent days, Musk's tone has softened, and X appears eager to do whatever it takes to lift the ban.

In mid-September, X had briefly resumed services in Brazil after implementing a technical workaround, which the company claimed was done inadvertently. However, the platform went offline again after Moraes warned of further fines if the issues were not resolved. The dispute traces back to Brazil's 2022 presidential election campaign when Moraes ordered the deactivation of accounts associated with Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president, in response to rising tensions following his defeat. This ongoing saga highlights the complex relationship between social media, governance, and public discourse in the digital age.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

SC rejects petitions seeking review of judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

SC rejects petitions seeking review of judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

NASA issues ALERT as five asteroids approach Earth today at speed of...

NASA issues ALERT as five asteroids approach Earth today at speed of...

Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement