Elon Musk’s Starlink gets key government approval to launch satellite internet in India, aiming to connect remote areas.

India is all set to see a major change in internet connectivity. Elon Musk’s Starlink, a company known for offering high-speed internet through satellites, has received key approval from the Indian government. As reported by Reuters on June 6th, Starlink has been given the green light to prepare for launching its services in the country.

Starlink is already available in more than 100 countries and aims to provide fast and reliable internet in places where regular services—like mobile data or broadband cables—don’t work properly. With this new step, Starlink hopes to bring the internet to villages, remote areas, and underserved regions across India.

This approval makes Starlink one of just three companies to receive an important telecom license in India, the others being OneWeb and Reliance Jio. The company has already been given a Letter of Intent (LoI) by India’s telecom department, which acts as a first-stage approval. Now, it’s waiting to receive the final GMPCS license—short for Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite. This special license is necessary for Starlink to install and run its satellite internet system in India.

What Is Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite internet service created by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX. It sends signals from space through thousands of small satellites placed in low Earth orbit (LEO). These satellites are much closer to Earth than normal satellites, so the internet connection is faster and more stable.

Starlink is especially useful for rural or remote areas, where people often struggle with poor or no internet. The main goal of Starlink is to close the gap between cities and villages by giving everyone a chance to access fast internet.

Speed and Cost in India

Starlink usually gives download speeds between 25 Mbps and 220 Mbps, with most users enjoying over 100 Mbps. According to The Economic Times, Starlink plans to offer unlimited data plans in India at less than USD 10 per month (around Rs 857). This low price is part of their launch offer and is expected to attract many users before other satellite internet services like OneWeb, Jio-SES, or Globalstar enter the market.

If all goes well, India could soon experience a digital revolution, especially in places where the internet was once a dream.