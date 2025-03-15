Trump was seen spending time with the four-year-old before they boarded Marine One together. Videos showed them walking side by side, holding hands, and enjoying the moment.

Elon Musk’s son, X Æ A-Xii, also known as ‘Lil X,’ caught everyone’s attention as he walked hand-in-hand with Donald Trump on the White House lawn. The moment, captured on Friday, quickly went viral on social media.

Trump was seen spending time with the four-year-old before they boarded Marine One together. Videos showed them walking side by side, holding hands, and enjoying the moment.

Elon Musk joined his son and Trump as they traveled to Palm Beach, Florida, for a weekend at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Photos and videos from the event spread online, drawing attention.

Musk Reacts to the Viral Moment

Musk responded to a picture of Trump and X by saying, “That’s a happy picture.” His comment added to the buzz.

Netizens reaction

Social media users reacted to the interaction, with many calling Trump “Grandpa.”

One user wrote, “Lil X is trying to ‘Help Trump’ ‘Save America.’” Another said, “Lil X looks just like his daddy.”

A third commented, “Such a sweet video of Trump and Little X!”

A fourth added, “Trump is like a grandfather figure to Little X.”

