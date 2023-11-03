Headlines

Elon Musk's son's name holds an Indian connection, union minister says...

Indian Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar met Elon Musk during the AI Summit in the UK, where Musk revealed his son's middle name, "Chandrasekhar," in honor of Nobel physicist Prof. S. Chandrasekhar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

In a surprising turn of events at the AI Summit in the United Kingdom, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar met Tesla owner, Elon Musk. The event unfolded on a Thursday, and it was during this impromptu meeting that Musk revealed a fascinating detail about his own family.

Elon Musk disclosed that his son, whom he shares with Shivon Zilis, bears the distinctive middle name "Chandrasekhar." The name choice, he revealed, was a homage to the renowned Nobel physicist, Professor S. Chandrasekhar.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar himself took to social media to share the exciting encounter, posting, "Look who I bumped into at #AISafetySummit at Bletchley Park, UK. Elon Musk shared that his son with Shivon Zilis has a middle name 'Chandrasekhar' - named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S. Chandrasekhar."

Shivon Zilis, in good spirits, replied to the post with a simple, "Haha, yes, that’s true."

As it turns out, the full name is a mouthful, so they affectionately refer to the young one as "Sekhar" for short. 

Chandrasekhar didn't miss the chance to capture this memorable moment, sharing a photograph of the encounter with Elon Musk. The backdrop was the AI Safety Summit held at the historic Bletchley Park in the UK.

The Global AI Summit, as the event is formally known, serves as a significant platform where policymakers, investors, and innovators from across the globe come together to engage in discussions related to artificial intelligence. These conversations encompass the current state of AI, investment opportunities, commitments to AI technology, and the governance of AI advancements.

As India's representative at this prestigious summit, Rajeev Chandrasekhar actively participated in the two-day event, underscoring India's unwavering commitment to exploring and contributing to the transformative developments in the field of artificial intelligence. 

