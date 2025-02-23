Here’s a look at Musk’s children and the meanings behind their unique names.

Elon Musk is known for many things Tesla SpaceX and his ambitious visions for the future but he’s also a father to 13 children. His kids not only have an extraordinary upbringing but also names that spark curiosity. Inspired by technology mythology and personal significance Musk and his partners have chosen names that stand out. Here’s a look at Musk’s children and the meanings behind their unique names.

Elon Musk’s children and the meaning behind their names

Nevada Alexander Musk

Musk and his first wife Justine Wilson welcomed their first child Nevada Alexander Musk in 2002. Sadly he passed away at just 10 weeks old due to sudden infant death syndrome SIDS. The name Nevada likely refers to the Spanish word for "snow-covered" while Alexander means "defender of the people."

Griffin and Vivian Musk

After the loss of Nevada Musk and Wilson turned to IVF and welcomed twins in April 2004. Griffin is named after the mythical creature symbolizing strength and courage. Vivian who transitioned in 2022 and distanced herself from Musk means "lively" or "full of life."

Kai Saxon and Damian Musk

Born in 2006 through IVF the triplets have equally distinct names. Kai is a name of multiple origins meaning "sea" in Hawaiian and "victory" in Chinese. Saxon refers to the ancient Germanic tribe and Damian has Greek origins meaning "to tame" or "subdue."

X AE A XII Musk

Musk and Canadian musician Grimes welcomed their son in May 2020. His name combines symbols and references X represents an unknown variable Æ is a character from Old English and A XII is inspired by the Archangel 12 aircraft. His name was later adjusted to comply with California’s naming laws and he is often called "X."

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

Born in December 2021 via surrogacy Exa is nicknamed "Y" or "Why." Exa refers to exaFLOP a computing term for supercomputer power. Dark symbolizes the unknown while Sideræl pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el" is a play on "sidereal" meaning "of the stars."

Strider and Azure Musk

Twins Strider and Azure were born in November 2021 to Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Strider signifies an individual who strides forward with purpose while Azure means "bright blue" often associated with the sky and ocean.

Techno Mechanicus Musk

Musk and Grimes welcomed their third child Techno Mechanicus nicknamed "Tau" in June 2022. Techno reflects Musk’s love for technology while Mechanicus suggests mechanical or engineering influences. Tau is the 19th letter of the Greek alphabet and a mathematical symbol.

Two Unnamed Children

Musk confirmed the birth of his 12th child in early 2024 but has not disclosed the name or gender. In late 2024 author Ashley St. Clair claimed to have had Musk’s 13th child though no details have been revealed.

Also read: Shark Tank India season 4: Pitchers drink hair oil, leaves sharks grossed out; Anupam Mittal says...