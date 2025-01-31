Errol Musk shared details about his early success, refuted claims about Elon Musk's tough childhood, and discussed their strained relationship.

Errol Musk, the father of billionaire businessman Elon Musk, recently shared details about his early life and success in an interview on The Ahmad Mahmood Show. The South African engineer, who has often been in the news for various reasons, opened up about his achievements and his family's lifestyle, including Elon’s childhood.

During the interview, Errol revealed that he became successful at a young age. By 26, he had already bought his own home, the same house where Elon Musk grew up. He mentioned that this residence is now being used as the official home for the European Union ambassador to South Africa.

Errol shared that he started his career as a consulting engineer, a profession he chose almost by chance. However, his dedication and hard work set him apart. “I worked on weekends and at night, while most of my friends didn’t. I became successful very quickly. By 26, I was at the same level as men who were in their 40s,” he said. He also mentioned that by the age of 24, he had his own business, allowing him to spend more time at home with his children. Additionally, he bought his first aircraft when he was just 23 or 24 years old.

The engineer also spoke about his son Elon Musk’s childhood, refuting claims that the Tesla CEO grew up in poverty. He mentioned that Elon used to travel to school in a Rolls Royce. “No one wants to make life difficult for their children, but I do believe that if things are too easy, they don’t learn much,” Errol stated.

His comments come almost two years after Elon Musk shared a different perspective on his childhood. The billionaire had previously stated that he grew up in a lower to middle-income household and did not have a happy childhood. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Elon mentioned that he never inherited money from anyone and that his father’s engineering business, though successful for many years, eventually faced financial difficulties. He also revealed that his father had been struggling financially for about 25 years and that he and his brother had to support him.

Elon Musk has had a complicated relationship with his father over the years. Their bond became strained after his parents’ divorce, and tensions have remained between them ever since.