Elon Musk's 'extreme' warning to Twitter employees

Elon Musk, world's richest man, has warned employees at Twitter that if he takes over the platform, they may have to face "extreme" workloads. Replying to a tweet, he said his work ethic demand will be extreme but will be lesser than what he asks from himself. "Also, work ethic expectations would be extreme, but much less than I demand of myself," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Musk, who has bought the microblogging website for $43 billion, had said that Twitter will focus on software engineering, design and more after his takeover.

He said he strongly believes that all managers must be technically excellent.

"If Twitter acquisition completes, the company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec and server hardware," Musk tweeted late Friday.

"I strongly believe that all managers in a technical area must be technically excellent. Managers in software must write great software or it is like being a cavalry captain who cannot ride a horse!"

Musk earlier this month said he would have corporations and governments pay to use Twitter. On Saturday, he said he aims to double Twitter's revenue by 2028 through subscriptions.

With inputs from IANS