WATCH: Elon Musk's doppelganger from China goes viral, but some say it's a 'deepfake'

Elon Musk, one of the world's wealthiest individuals, is well-known for his entrepreneurial skills and global enterprises, which have impacted everyone's life in a number of different ways. On the internet, a photograph of an Asian man has gone viral for having a near perfect resemblance with Elon Musk.

The man is seen standing next to a black automobile and smiling into a camera in a video released on Douyin, China's equivalent of TikTok. The resemblance between this anonymous person and the tech billionaire who built Tesla, PayPal and SpaceX is startling. People in the comments section have renamed him Yi Long Musk. Here's a clip reshared by a Twitter account:

REPORT: Elon Musk doppelganger discovered in China.pic.twitter.com/tivuhbS97w December 5, 2021

Someone claimed that the clip was a deepfake, which is an optimization technique that allows individuals to superimpose a convincing face on anyone's face. There's really no way to confirm because it's still unclear who the person in the video is, thus it is impossible to establish that it was indeed his face. If it proves out as being true, a famous billionaire may want to upgrade his phone's protection since this person could certainly log in using the device's face ID.

This guy could certainly wander around China's restaurants and claim to be TIME Magazine's Person of the Year. Musk received the award this week after being honoured for all of his scientific and technological accomplishments in the year 2021. The magazine also presented the ‘miracle workers’ who assisted in the development of pandemic vaccinations with a ‘Heroes of the Year’ award.