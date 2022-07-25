Search icon
Elon Musk’s alleged affair with Sergey Brin’s wife sparks memefest, funny reactions

Musk went on a tweeting spree post the report, even writing in one tweet that he hadn’t “even had sex in ages.”

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 04:36 PM IST

File Photo: Elon Musk

World's richest man Elon Musk once again was the stuff of headlines on Monday. A report by a leading US media about a broken friendship with Google co-founder Sergey Brin over an alleged affair with his wife Nicole Shanahan broke the internet. 

As per the report, Musk and Shanahan had a brief affair earlier this year that led to Brin filing for divorce. The Tesla CEO rejected the report, terming it an attempt at character assasination. 

Musk tweeted: "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!"

"I`ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," he added.

Musk went on a tweeting spree post the report, even writing once that he hadn’t “even had sex in ages.”

 

 

Reactions

“We know entirely too much about Elon Musk's sex life,” wrote on Twitter user. 

 

 

“At some point it might just be easier to count who hasn’t been in a sex scandal with Elon Musk (or his dad),” wrote another. 

Here are some of the top reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The alleged affair

Musk and Shanahan’s affair allegedly happened at the ‘Art Basel’ event in Miami. This was after Musk had split from former partner Grimes. Google co-founder Brin and his wife were living together at the time but were separated. Their relationship had become strained due to issues connected to the lockdowns due to Covid-19 and their 3-year-old daughter, it was reported. 

The report said that Musk and Brin, who have been long-time friends, grew apart after this. Brin has told his advisers to offload his personal investments in Musk’s companies, it is claimed.

