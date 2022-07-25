Elon Musk’s alleged affair with Sergey Brin’s wife sparks memefest, funny reactions

File Photo: Elon Musk

World's richest man Elon Musk once again was the stuff of headlines on Monday. A report by a leading US media about a broken friendship with Google co-founder Sergey Brin over an alleged affair with his wife Nicole Shanahan broke the internet.

As per the report, Musk and Shanahan had a brief affair earlier this year that led to Brin filing for divorce. The Tesla CEO rejected the report, terming it an attempt at character assasination.

Musk tweeted: "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!"

"I`ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," he added.

Musk went on a tweeting spree post the report, even writing once that he hadn’t “even had sex in ages.”

Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Reactions

“We know entirely too much about Elon Musk's sex life,” wrote on Twitter user.

We know entirely too much about Elon Musk's sex life. — Arlan Free Brittney Griner July 24, 2022

“At some point it might just be easier to count who hasn’t been in a sex scandal with Elon Musk (or his dad),” wrote another.

Here are some of the top reactions:

"Hide ya girl. @elonmusk is serious about growing the population." pic.twitter.com/blmecxyFJP — Richard Heart (@RichardHeartArt) July 25, 2022

So Google thinks @elonmusk has an affair with Sergey Brin pic.twitter.com/LKqMMiG2zR — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) July 24, 2022

NIFTY has decoupled with BankNifty after NIFTY found out that BN had a brief affair with Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/EO4nVnnrcD — Piyush Chaudhry (@piyushchaudhry) July 25, 2022

Gonna ignore the Rishi Sunak headline and proceed directly to Elon Musk having an affair with a woman who looks exactly like Elon Musk in a wig and some lipstick https://t.co/4tgCReg85t — Stuzi (@Stuzipants) July 25, 2022

I think my wife left me for Elon Musk... — TechLead (@techleadhd) July 24, 2022

Okay. I also had an affair with Elon Musk. — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) July 24, 2022

When you’re @elonmusk you can sleep with your longtime billionaire friend’s wife, causing a $90+ billion divorce, and it’s like the fifth most wild thing you did that week. https://t.co/vQhYKj42FW — Rob Copeland (@realrobcopeland) July 24, 2022

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Elon Musk had affair with Google founder’s wife, causing Google founder’s marriage to end. Unclear if Elon’s excuse is that he single-handedly is trying to repopulate the earth. pic.twitter.com/nkHYGN72aJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 24, 2022

Hide ya girl.@elonmusk is serious about growing the population. pic.twitter.com/U3oVmCOueH — Richard Heart (@RichardHeartWin) July 24, 2022

The important thing to know about Elon Musk's alleged affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife is that we're in a housing crisis and we should build more housing. — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 25, 2022

The alleged affair

Musk and Shanahan’s affair allegedly happened at the ‘Art Basel’ event in Miami. This was after Musk had split from former partner Grimes. Google co-founder Brin and his wife were living together at the time but were separated. Their relationship had become strained due to issues connected to the lockdowns due to Covid-19 and their 3-year-old daughter, it was reported.

The report said that Musk and Brin, who have been long-time friends, grew apart after this. Brin has told his advisers to offload his personal investments in Musk’s companies, it is claimed.

