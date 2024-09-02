Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NHAI to track 100 toll plazas for seamless movement on national highways using...

Who is Nitesh Kumar? Virat Kohli’s fan who won second Paris Paralympics gold for India

'If you interact with…': Elon Musk's big revelation on X goes viral, details inside

Rain fury: 31 dead, nearly 4.5 lakh affected amid heavy downpours in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Meet man, who surpassed Mukesh Ambani on Forbes' billionaire list, has net worth of Rs 999028 crore, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
NHAI to track 100 toll plazas for seamless movement on national highways using...

NHAI to track 100 toll plazas for seamless movement on national highways using...

Who is Nitesh Kumar? Virat Kohli’s fan who won second Paris Paralympics gold for India

Who is Nitesh Kumar? Virat Kohli’s fan who won second Paris Paralympics gold for India

'If you interact with…': Elon Musk's big revelation on X goes viral, details inside

'If you interact with…': Elon Musk's big revelation on X goes viral, details inside

9 films based on real-life actors

9 films based on real-life actors

7 mesmerizing images of quasars, black hole shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

7 mesmerizing images of quasars, black hole shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Five most stressed countries in the world 

Five most stressed countries in the world 

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

7 most expensive foods in world

7 most expensive foods in world

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Karisma Kapoor opens up on Kapoor family not 'allowing' women to act: 'My mom Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor gave up acting'

Karisma Kapoor opens up on Kapoor family not 'allowing' women to act: 'My mom Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor gave up acting'

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

HomeViral

Viral

'If you interact with…': Elon Musk's big revelation on X goes viral, details inside

This revelation has elicited a mixed response from users, some of whom have suggested features

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 06:54 PM IST

'If you interact with…': Elon Musk's big revelation on X goes viral, details inside
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a recent post, the owner of the social media platform X, Elon Musk, explained how the platform works and showed its content algorithm and the major drawback.

The X algorithm, according to Musk, operates on a straightforward premise: “If you engage with content, you want to see more of that content. ” This implies that the algorithm of the platform depends on user engagement which includes likes, comments, and shares.

Musk went on to explain one of the algorithm’s key signals, which is the ability to share content. ”One of the strongest signals is if you forward X posts to friends, it assumes you like that content a lot because it takes effort to forward,” he explained. This results in similar content being repeatedly placed into users’ feed based on the assumption that the time spent to share is indicative of the user’s endorsement of the content.

But Musk also pointed out a major weakness of this thinking. The algorithm is not able to comprehend the purpose of a user’s engagement, especially if it is malevolent. “Unfortunately, if the actual reason that you forwarded the content to friends was because you were offended by it, we are currently not smart enough to understand that,” Musk said. This oversight means that users may come across more content that they do not like, only because they clicked on it due to anger.

This revelation has elicited a mixed response from users, some of whom have suggested features such as a dislike button to assist the algorithm in the understanding of users’ preferences.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India: Check price, features of Hyundai Creta rival

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India: Check price, features of Hyundai Creta rival

Viral video: Little girl adorably dances to 'Pushpa 2' song with brother, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

Viral video: Little girl adorably dances to 'Pushpa 2' song with brother, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

Lin Laishram reveals she has body dysmorphia, reacts to women asking her to lose weight: 'None of your business to...'

Lin Laishram reveals she has body dysmorphia, reacts to women asking her to lose weight: 'None of your business to...'

Suparna Anand says casting couch has existed in Malayalam cinema 'since time immemorial', reveals she quit films when...

Suparna Anand says casting couch has existed in Malayalam cinema 'since time immemorial', reveals she quit films when...

RSS backs nationwide caste census, says 'it is a sensitive issue, should not be used as...'

RSS backs nationwide caste census, says 'it is a sensitive issue, should not be used as...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

7 most expensive foods in world

7 most expensive foods in world

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement