Memes flood Twitter after Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's account.

Twitter has flooded with funny memes minutes after former US president Donal Trump's Twitter account was reinstated by the social media company's new owner Elon Musk on Sunday.

Musk revoked the ban on Trump's account after he ran a poll in which users narrowly backed the move. Trump was permanently suspended from the social media site by Twitter's previous management in January 2021, just days after the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol on January 6. 2021.

As Trump is back again on Twitter, check out the best memes netizens have shared.

Welcome Bac@realDonaldTrump



BEST News Of The Day DonaldTrump Is Back On Twitter pic.twitter.com/NWPmmCXANr — Tanmay (@TANMAY2S) November 20, 2022

