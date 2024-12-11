Recently, Musk reshared the old interview video from 1998, wherein he spoke about the future of the internet. He said that people thought he was 'crazy' for making the prediction, but it's now evident that he was spot on.

Billionaire Elon Musk had once predicted about the internet and it's astounding how accurate he was. In an old interview, Musk described the internet as the 'superset of all forms of media' and predicted that it would revolutionize traditional media. At the time, many thought his prediction was 'crazy' but he's since proven them wrong.

Recently, Musk reshared the old interview video from 1998, wherein he spoke about the future of the internet. Taking to X, he posted the old clip with the caption that read, “The crazy thing is that they thought I was crazy for stating this super obvious prediction.” In the interview, Musk elaborated on his vision, saying that the internet would become the ultimate medium, encompassing print, broadcast, radio, and more. He also highlighted the internet's ability to facilitate two-way communication, allowing consumers to choose what they want to see and when.

"I think the internet is the superset of all media… It is the fuel and end all of the media. One will see print, broadcast, arguably, radio… essentially all media folding into the internet. What the internet allows is the first two-way communication medium that is intelligent. It allows consumers to choose what they want to see when they want to see… on radio, print, television or broadcast and I think it’s going to revolutionise all traditional media,” he was heard saying in the clip.

Musk's prediction has indeed become a reality. His foresight and vision have earned him praise, with many taking to social media to comment on his post. A user reacted, “Really was a pretty obvious prediction. If you can understand what the internet is, you can see that it would revolutionize the media.” The second user commented, “When are people going to learn? Never bet against Elon.” The third user said, “People who can’t accept change (or struggle to), will tend think new ideas are ‘crazy’.”

