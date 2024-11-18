During the UFC heavyweight bout, Musk laughed and scrolled through memes on his phone as the crowd roared, prompting Trump to urge him to watch the fight

At the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in New York, President-elect Donald Trump sat next to Elon Musk, who was enjoying a light-hearted moment. During the UFC heavyweight bout, Musk laughed and scrolled through memes on his phone as the crowd roared, prompting Trump to urge him to watch the fight. Soon, this amusing interaction went viral on social media, with Musk jokingly adding, "I am watching myself watch this!"

At Madison Square Garden, the event was a star studded affair with UFC President Dana White, Tulsi Gabbard, Kid Rock, and Trump's sons, Eric and Don Jr. Jon Jones defended his heavyweight title in a dramatic third-round knockout over Stipe Miocic and celebrated afterward with Trump’s signature dance.

Musk's light-hearted manner stood in stark contrast to the political landscape, which has seen his appointment as one of Trump's new co-chairs of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump's administration sparking debates over his power to reform government. Musk wants to cut USD 2 trillion from the federal budget, a move that some see sceptically as it could mean cutting away at essential public services.

Musk's antics at UFC 309 drew social media reactions from admiration of his ability to find joy in the midst of political chaos to humorous jabs about his wealth and lifestyle. Moments like these bring attention to the overlap between entertainment and governance in modern America as Musk continues to work his way through dual business and political roles.