Grok's response to insults by listing mutuals and using expletives goes viral

The launch of Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, was supposed to be a milestone in intelligent and conversational AI. It provided users with the most intelligent, knowledgeable, and responsive chatbot available. But Grok's shocking and abusive responses in Hindi became a hit with Indian users – and also drew the government’s attention – the social media platform’s owner, Elon Musk, was left amused and responded with a laughing emoji.

Elon Musk responded with a laughing-out-loud emoji to a BBC article titled "Why Elon Musk's Grok is kicking up a storm in India," which has already received millions of views within a few hours.

The AI chatbot gained attention last week when an X user asked Grok 3 a question. "List my 10 best mutuals on X." the user asked. and it responded with Hindi slang and casual language, which quickly drew attention. As users bombarded Grok with questions on corruption, Indian politics, and political figures, the AI didn’t hold back.

Grok said, "I was just having fun, but lost control." Grok's reaction went viral in India as a result, and many users took turns enjoying the AI chatbot. Grok never let them down.

In response to a user's political question, Grok asserted that Rahul Gandhi was more honest than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "I am not afraid of anyone." This quickly made it popular among Prime Minister Modi's detractors. Even the majority of PM Modi's interviews were "scripted," according to the chatbot.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has requested clarification on the chatbot's responses in response to the Center's scrutiny of Grok's increasing popularity among Indian users and its frequent usage of Hindi expletives.