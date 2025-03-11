CEO Elon Musk attributed the global outage to “massive cyberattack” against X. Users continuously reported problems and even shared memes on the global outage.

As social media platform X, formerly Twitter, witnessed a worldwide outage, users in major countries like US, UK and in India complained of inaccessibility of the social media platform. CEO Elon Musk attributed the global outage to “massive cyberattack” against X. The social media platform was down since the morning peaking first at around 09:45 am, then at around 3:20 PM and a third major spike at around 7:00 pm. Users experienced difficulties in accessing the app, with the website and complained of errors in server connections.

Elon Musk’s reaction on global outage of X

After major issues and complaints from users, Elon Musk took to the social media platform to give his reaction. He wrote, “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …” The X CEO’s statement came as a reply to an X user DogeDesigner, who is a UX/UI and graphic designer at Dogecoin. The user, citing the ongoing protests against X owner Elon Musk and DOGE, wrote, “First, protests against DOGE. Then, Tesla stores were attacked. Now, X is down. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that this downtime is the result of an attack on X.”

Protest against X owner

Hundreds of people gathered at Tesla to protest Elon Musk after President Donald Trump appointed him the head of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The Tesla CEO cut down the spending and funding of various government organisations and dissolved USAID.

Netizens react by sharing memes on X

No official statement came from X regarding why the outage occurred with users continuously reporting problems and even sharing memes on the global outage. In some areas at different occasions X services were restored. One of the users wrote, “Everybody rushing to twitter to see if twitter is down,” and posted a GIF of people rushing down an escalator. “When X is down and you want to go to X to confirm if X is down but turns out you're already in X and it's down,” wrote another user posting a picture of actor Cillian Murphy in a sad emotion.