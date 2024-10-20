In addition to the daily $1 million giveaways, Musk is offering $47 to every registered voter who gets others to sign the petition

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX, announced recently that he will be giving away $1 million each day until the US Presidential elections. The money will go to one person who signs his online petition, which supports free speech and the right to bear arms.

The petition, hosted on America PAC's website, aims to collect 1 million signatures from voters in swing states. It encourages support for the First and Second Amendments of the US Constitution, which protect free speech and the right to own guns.

During a campaign event in Pennsylvania, Musk awarded $1 million to John Dreher, an attendee who had signed the petition. "John had no idea," Musk joked as he handed Dreher the check.

Musk’s political group, America PAC, is backing Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and helping to mobilise voters in key battleground states. The billionaire has already contributed over $75 million to the group, making it a critical part of Trump’s efforts to win the election.

Gun rights remain a hot topic in the US, with some supporting easy access to firearms, while others argue that stricter regulations are needed to ensure public safety. Musk’s petition highlights this ongoing debate as he pushes for support of the right to bear arms.