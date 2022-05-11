Elon Musk's mother Maye makes mistake in tweet, asks where is Edit Button

(Image Source: Reuters/Twitter/@mayemusk)

Well, we all make typos while tweeting on the microblogging site Twitter. In this matter, the celebrities are no different from us. So, while Twitter's new owner Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk sat to tweet she also made an error. Maye Musk was then quick to respond with another tweet questioning Twitter about its edit button feature.

Actually, Maye Musk had shared a picture of herself from her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra where she wrote 2007. However, she later corrected the year to 2012 in a new tweet and questioned Twitter on the edit button feature. "Not 2007, 2012. Where is that edit button?" Maye Musk tweeted.

Twitter users have been requesting the company on the edit button feature for editing tweets since many years. However, the company has now announced that they are working on the feature. Last month, Elon Musk had done a Twitter poll asking his followers, "Do you want an edit button?"

Not 2007, 2012. Where is that edit button?https://t.co/WXg5Ze5W2A May 9, 2022

73.6% users had said that they wanted the feature on Twitter while 26.4% people had voted against it. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal had then suggested that the results of Elon Musk's poll might influence Twitter policy. Notably, Elon Musk acquired Twitter for an estimated USD 44 billion some days back.

In 1954, your grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto “Live dangerously…. carefully.” https://t.co/JG4WQ7TbjF pic.twitter.com/YoOJP3HtSp — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022

In her earlier tweet, Maye Musk had stated that she went to visit the Taj Mahal in 2007 and called it 'beautiful'. In another tweet, she mentioned that Elon Musk's grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa while they were heading to Australia in 1954. She had posted the tweet in response to Elon Musk's tweet wherein he recalled his visit to the Taj Mahal in 2007.