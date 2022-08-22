Elon Musk meets Pranay Pathole, his long-time Twitter friend from India; pic surfaces

File Photo

According to media reports, billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk recently met his long-time friend from India. A software developer at Tata Consultancy Services, Pranay Pathole shared a pic with his ‘Twitter friend’ showing the two posing at the Gigafactory Texas.

Pathole shared the pic with an interesting caption sharing details about the business magnate’s behaviour. He mentioned how he felt after meeting the Tesla CEO and how humble and down-to-earth the man is.

Sharing his feelings after the meeting on Twitter, Pathole wrote, “It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions.”

It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions pic.twitter.com/TDthgWlOEV — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 22, 2022

Soon after it was posted, the pic went viral across social media platforms. Twitterati, in particular, shared mixed responses via retweets and comments. Many people congratulated Pathole for meeting the man who is known to be an inspiration to millions.

As per a Bloomberg report, Musk’s Tesla is set to start charging $15,000 for the driver-assistance features, which are termed as ‘Full Self-Driving’. This will mark the second price hike of the controversial product within a year.

According to Musk’s recent tweets, customers in North America will witness the hike starting September 5. All orders made prior to that date will be honored at $12,000 price.

The report highlighted that Tesla’s use of the name ‘Full Self-Driving’ is being criticised as the features necessitate active supervision. The vehicle isn’t autonomous with this feature.

As per the Department of Motor Vehicles in California, the company is misleading consumers as the feature is limited to Autopilot system.

Meanwhile, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened two separate investigations to test if the Autopilot is defective, the report added.