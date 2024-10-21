During a town hall event in Folsom, Pennsylvania, Musk encouraged attendees to register and vote early, asserting that the future of America is at stake

Billionaire Elon Musk, a prominent supporter of Donald Trump, has recently intensified his political engagement, claiming that his actions could increase the risk of assassination. At a rally in Pennsylvania, Musk expressed his concerns about the dangers associated with his political involvement, stating, "I'm increasing my risk of being assassinated by engaging in politics" and emphasising that the stakes are too high for him to remain silent. He accused mainstream media of inciting violence against him and Trump through what he termed "relentless hit pieces" on social media.

Musk's support for Trump is not just rhetorical; he has contributed over USD 70 million to Trump's campaign through his political action committee (PAC), America PAC. This organisation is focused on mobilising voters in battleground states, particularly Pennsylvania, which Musk views as crucial for Trump's re-election efforts. Recently, he announced an initiative offering USD 1 million daily to incentivise voter participation among those who sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments of the Constitution.

During a town hall event in Folsom, Pennsylvania, Musk encouraged attendees to register and vote early, asserting that the future of America is at stake. His remarks drew both cheers and scepticism from the crowd, with some questioning the push for early voting—a method previously criticised by Trump himself. Musk's PAC aims to not only boost voter turnout but also to engage those who typically support Trump but do not consistently vote.

The billionaire's unique approach includes a lottery-style giveaway to registered voters who endorse his pro-constitution petition. This strategy is part of a broader effort to galvanise support for Trump as the election approaches. Musk's involvement has drawn attention not only because of his wealth but also due to his significant influence on social media platforms like X, where he has a following exceeding 200 million.