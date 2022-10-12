Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Elon Musk launches new 'Burnt Hair' perfume, Twitter reacts

Musk has launched a fragrance called "Burnt Hair."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 01:03 PM IST

Elon Musk launches new 'Burnt Hair' perfume, Twitter reacts
Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has announced a new business venture. Musk has launched a fragrance called "Burnt Hair." Musk, who changed his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman," called the Burnt Hair scent the "finest fragrance on Earth."

Take a look here:

Musk announced the launch of his perfume line on Twitter. "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable - why did I even fight it for so long!?" he wrote. Musk further explained his decision to launch a perfume through his brand The Boring Company and wrote,  "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable," he wrote of his scented surname. "Why did I even fight it for so long!?" Musk also mentioned that the perfume can be purchased with cryptocurrency. "And you can pay with Doge!" he tweeted. The perfume bottle costs INR 8,400, according to the perfume's website (USD 100).

Later, Musk tweeted that 10,000 bottles had been already sold. In a previous tweet in September, the billionaire stated that Boring Co. would launch a scent for men to help them "stand out in a crowd." 

Following the announcement of Musk, that's how netizens reacted on the micro-blogging site:

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Durga Puja 2022: Check out these 5 traditional, stylish Bengali sarees to wear during 5-days celebration
Skincare: get a healthy and glowing skin at home
From coconut water to lemon, aloe juice: A look at healthy morning drinks to kickstart your day
In Pics: NASA gets one step closer to the Moon with Artemis I mission, here's all you need to know
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Ace cricketer's luxury car collection on his 29th birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook followers drop from 11.9 crore to 9,995; social media floats conspiracy theories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.