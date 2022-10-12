Elon Musk launches new 'Burnt Hair' perfume, Twitter reacts

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has announced a new business venture. Musk has launched a fragrance called "Burnt Hair." Musk, who changed his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman," called the Burnt Hair scent the "finest fragrance on Earth."

Take a look here:

Musk announced the launch of his perfume line on Twitter. "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable - why did I even fight it for so long!?" he wrote. Musk further explained his decision to launch a perfume through his brand The Boring Company and wrote, "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable," he wrote of his scented surname. "Why did I even fight it for so long!?" Musk also mentioned that the perfume can be purchased with cryptocurrency. "And you can pay with Doge!" he tweeted. The perfume bottle costs INR 8,400, according to the perfume's website (USD 100).

Later, Musk tweeted that 10,000 bottles had been already sold. In a previous tweet in September, the billionaire stated that Boring Co. would launch a scent for men to help them "stand out in a crowd."

Following the announcement of Musk, that's how netizens reacted on the micro-blogging site:

So @elonmusk is adding to his tile, Elon Musk, the musk mogul.



I’m pretty sure the inspiration involved the ‘not a flamethrower’.



Good luck on you new endeavor @elonmusk. May the sales be lit.



PS: I’m hoping no one was harmed in the making of the product, just singed. https://t.co/CsKo4qTOE2 — Kerri Gray (@kerrikgray) October 12, 2022