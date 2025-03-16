A Pakistani man has grabbed eyeballs for his striking resemblance to entrepreneur and world's richest man, Elon Musk.

A Pakistani man has grabbed eyeballs for his striking resemblance to entrepreneur and world's richest man, Elon Musk. A video of the man causally enjoying a meal with his friends is going viral online, sparking curiosity due to his uncanny resemblance with the Tesla CEO.

Sharing the clip on 'X', the user hilariously wrote, "Look at this doppelganger of @elonmusk is KPK, Pakistan Elon Musk Khan Yousafzai".

Netizens are stunned over the Pakistani man's facial structure and features mirroring those of the billionaire entrepreneur.

Not the only time!

Well, this is not the only time that Elon Musk-related content is being circulated in Pakistan. Another video featured a replica of Tesla cybertruck casually roaming around the streets of an unidentified city.

At first glance, the vehicle looks surprisingly similar to Tesla cybertruck with its distinctive design and colour. However, next thing you discover is that it is utterly different from Tesla's futuristic cybertruck in terms of finer details.

“Elon Musk wants to know his location! Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Pakistan in an anonymous city. Tag him in comments if you know him", the clip was captioned.