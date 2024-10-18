The AI restaurant even posted photos of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and tech billionaire Elon Musk working as bartenders

Ethos, a restaurant that claims itself as Austin's best, is unique in a lot of ways. The restaurant employs the top chefs, and billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk work behind the bar. It boasts over 73,000 Instagram followers and posts images of its delicious food.

Too good to be true, it seems. People are amazed by the remarkably lifelike images of Ethos, a restaurant that is completely AI-generated. "There is no such eatery. Ethos boasts 72,000 Instagram followers and bills itself as Austin's top restaurant. It appears normal until you discover that the venue and cuisine photographs are artificial intelligence. One user who shared pictures of the eatery and its creations remarked, "The posts receive thousands of likes and comments from people who have no idea."

Additionally, the restaurant shares pictures of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, working as bartenders. On social media, the posts have gone viral. This has once more sparked a discussion about the usage of AI-generated content on social media and its problems with deceit and misleading content.

There is also a discussion over the existence of such restaurant. “I love it all, but your address/location is impossible to find anywhere. It isn’t on your social, not on your website, and when I Google map it, I’m given a consultant company. Love the branding but this seems like an obvious piece of missing information. I want to come visit but have no idea where to go,” one user said.

Another user wrote, "I don’t know what’s funnier, the dinocroissant or the fact that so many people in the comments think it’s real."

X users have come up with their own theories regarding the existence of Ethos. Some people think that the account's creators are boosting the number of likes and followers in order to sell the account to a different business or eatery that shares the same name.