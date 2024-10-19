If you love tech and are comfortable working with data, this could be a great opportunity to earn

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, is hiring AI tutors with an impressive salary of up to Rs 5,000 per hour. The job might sound technical, but it’s more about providing data and feedback to help AI systems learn better. The job is currently posted on LinkedIn.

What Does the Role Involve?

xAI’s mission is to create AI that can understand the world, and as an AI tutor, your job will be to provide clear, labelled data for the AI to learn from. You’ll work with the technical team to gather and organise information that helps train AI systems, especially those that understand language, like chatbots and writing assistants.

Your main tasks will include labelling data, helping the AI understand different types of information, and creating tasks that help the AI improve. You’ll also be responsible for writing assignments that help the AI get better at language and text production.

Who Can Apply?

The ideal candidate should be good at reading and writing in English, both informally and professionally. A background in writing, journalism, or research is a bonus, but you don’t need to be a tech expert. The role requires strong research skills and the ability to work independently.

Salary and Remote Work

The job is remote, with a two-week training period. Once trained, you can work in your own time zone. The pay ranges from $35 to $65 an hour (around Rs 5,000 per hour). xAI also offers benefits like medical, dental, and vision insurance.

If you love tech and are comfortable working with data, this could be a great opportunity to earn well while contributing to the future of AI.