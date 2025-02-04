Indian techies refuse six-day workweeks despite Rs 1 crore salary, sparking a debate on work-life balance and work culture.

A new debate on work culture has started online after a San Francisco-based Indian-origin entrepreneur claimed that many Indian tech professionals are unwilling to work six days a week, even for a salary of Rs 1 crore.

Varun Vummadi, an IIT Kharagpur graduate and co-founder of a tech company, shared his views on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He stated that he has observed a pattern while hiring engineers for his company’s Indian office. According to him, even engineers with 3–8 years of experience, despite being offered a base salary of Rs 1 crore, are unwilling to work extra hard.

In his latest post, he added that work-life balance seems to be a major concern among Indian tech professionals. He warned that those who are willing to work hard might get discouraged by this mindset. Vummadi also pointed out that many successful startups functioned with six or seven working days in their early stages. He mentioned Elon Musk as an example of how hard work can lead to great success.

His statements received mixed reactions online. Some people agreed with him, saying that success often demands long hours and dedication. Others, however, argued that employees work hard when they feel valued and connected to their job. One user pointed out that those earning high salaries can afford to prioritize their personal lives instead of exhausting themselves at work.

Another user highlighted the importance of mental health and well-being, stating that there should be a balance between hard work and personal life. The debate continues as people discuss whether long working hours should be expected in high-paying jobs or if work-life balance should be a priority.