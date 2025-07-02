Elon Musk is hiring: Check out job roles, how to join xAI mission, and more

Elon Musk’s AI company xAI is hiring engineers, designers, and finance experts for roles in...

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, is on a major hiring spree and looking to fill a wide range of roles. From software engineers and data scientists to legal experts and product designers, the company is expanding rapidly. Offices in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Memphis are currently hiring, with some roles also open to remote applicants.

One of the key roles xAI is hiring for is a Technical Lead, Payments, which clearly shows the company is moving ahead with plans to launch its own digital payments service, X Money. According to the job description, the person in this role will be responsible for building a brand-new payments platform that will support over 600 million monthly users on the X app (formerly Twitter). The project is still in its early stages, and xAI is looking for someone with over eight years of experience in backend or systems engineering, especially in fintech or high-scale systems.

This job is based in Palo Alto, and candidates are expected to either live in or move to the Bay Area. The annual salary for this role is impressive, ranging between USD 220,000 (approx. Rs 1.9 crore) and USD 440,000 (approx. Rs 3.7 crore).



CHECK HERE: https://x.ai/careers/open-roles

xAI is looking for people with experience in distributed systems, secure transactions, fraud detection, and technologies like Golang, Kafka, and Postgres. Strong communication skills, the ability to work in a fast-paced environment, and hands-on leadership are all considered important.

Another interesting opening is for an AI Tutor – Finance Specialist, which is a remote role available in both part-time and full-time formats. This job involves labelling and annotating financial data to help train xAI’s models. Candidates must have either a Master’s or PhD in finance or work experience as a financial analyst or similar. Applicants will also need strong research and English writing skills. The hourly pay for this role ranges between USD 35 (approx. Rs 3,000) and USD 65 (approx. Rs 5,500), depending on experience.

However, this remote role is not available to residents of Illinois or Wyoming due to specific rules.

The company’s hiring process is designed to move quickly. After initial screening, selected candidates will complete a coding challenge, join a system design discussion, and present a past project. A final round includes meeting the broader xAI team. The full process usually finishes within a week.

xAI is clearly building more than just an AI lab; it is creating a highly specialised team of engineers, designers, operations staff, and domain experts. Elon Musk has already stated that X Money, the company’s digital payments platform, will soon enter beta testing, with a full public launch expected in 2025. The ultimate aim is to turn X into an “everything app,” offering users the ability to chat, post, pay, and manage money all in one place.

Those interested can visit xAI’s official careers page to see detailed job descriptions, qualifications, and compensation for each role.