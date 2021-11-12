Elon Musk impressed by man who hired woman to do THIS every time he visits Facebook - WATCH



World's richest man and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk is not easily impressed but when he is, it can be by the weirdest of things. Recently, what caught his eyes was the funny story of Maneesh Sethi, an Indian-American founder and CEO of Pavlok, a wearable device company.

In 2012, Maneesh hired a woman, Karen, off Craigslist for $8 an hour only to slap him every time he opened Facebook or strayed away from work in order to boost productivity. In his blog, he explained, "I hired a girl on Craigslist to slap me in the face every time I used Facebook." He further added that this move actually benefitted him. As per Maneesh, his productivity skyrocketed to 98%.

This story came to light when a photo of Maneesh getting slapped by the woman resurfaced on Twitter where Elon Musk spotted it and replied with two fire emojis.

To which Maneesh Sethi replied, "Is Elon Musk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my Icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols Elon posted? Time will tell."

The story of Maneesh Sethi, the computer programmer who hired a woman to slap him in the face every time he used Facebook, resulting in massive productivity increase [read more: https://t.co/Q5fKjYtFSo] pic.twitter.com/d8pnt3Jd8k — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 10, 2021

I'm the guy in this picture. Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols elon posted? Time will tell. — Maneesh Sethi (@maneesh) November 10, 2021

People can go to different heights to improve their productivity and everyone has their own ways. Even Elon Musk had shared with his employees' ways to improve on their work and productivity.