Elon Musk has sweetest birthday wish for son X Æ A-XII, see adorable viral pic here

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the billionaire, knows how to make headlines, and this time it's for a very charming cause. So, on May 4, the Twitter CEO shared a photo of his kid X A-XII. He posted the photo to mark the little boy's third birthday. And the internet adored it.

May the 4th be with you pic.twitter.com/jicWCJohs5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2023

The father-son combo can be seen opening gifts in the adorable photo. There were also balloons present. Musk wished his son a happy birthday and said, "May the 4th be with you," in reference to Star Wars as well.

The picture quickly went viral, garnering over 30 million views and over 500,000 likes.

"You appear to be a very attentive and loving father." "Congratulations," one user said. "This is the cutest picture on Twitter today," another said. "Happy Birthday, Lil X," a third Twitter user said.

X AE A-XII made headlines a few months back when he showed up at his father's Zoom meeting. When Musk attended the digital meeting in December 2022, he was pictured sat on his father's lap.

While his father laughed, the child said 'Hi' multiple times and waved at the camera.

X has already visited the Twitter headquarters. According to The Washington Post, Musk brought his kid to intense meetings at the company's headquarters the day he seized ownership of the microblogging service.

Elon Musk's first kid with singer Grimes, X A-XII, was born on May 4, 2020. The couple has a daughter named 'Y' as well. Grimes made headlines earlier this year when she named her second child with Musk Y.

In 2021, Elon Musk and venture capitalist Shivon Zilis, who is also the project director of his business Neuralink, welcomed twins. According to court documents, the couple filed a petition to modify the twins' names, allowing them to have Musk's surname and their mother's surname as part of their middle name.