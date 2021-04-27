Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes defends him from accusation of destroying 'planet and humanity'

Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes tactfully defended the father of her child after some users on TikTok tried questioning her why she was in a relationship with him. Grimes and Elon Musk began dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child together in May last year.

According to Us Weekly, the Canadian singer came to Musk's defense after one user accused Tesla CEO Musk of "destroying the planet and humanity", while a second asked if Musk was a "men's rights activist".

Reports state that after Grimes shared a clip of herself learning sword dancing on TikTok, she received a response from a user criticising her love life. The user asked her why she was dating a man "who is literally destroying the planet and humanity", to which Grimes replied saying, "How is he doing these things? His whole career is about making travel/house power etc. sustainable and green. It's worth a deep dive."

After this, another person asked Grimes if Musk is a "men’s rights activist" asking, "Bestie can you confirm he’s not a men’s rights activist? Some people online have been saying that & I’m concerned."

Grimes replied to this saying, "He's not [a men’s rights activist]. Def he's been very immature at points on Twitter but for [example] the president of SpaceX is a woman, as is his right hand [person] at Neuralink, etc."

Another user asked her "who r u trying to convince," to which she replied saying, "I don’t need to convince anyone haha. I accept this discourse. I’m just rly close to it so sum times [sic] I try to correct the misconceptions haha."

On a personal front, Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child, a son who they named "X AE A-XII", in 2020, a ,move which grabbed headlines all over the world.