Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Elon Musk's shirtless photo goes viral amid Twitter row, Tesla CEO reacts

Elon Musk responds to his viral shirtless photo from vacation in Greece on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 06:39 PM IST

Elon Musk's shirtless photo goes viral amid Twitter row, Tesla CEO reacts
Photo: Twitter (@Teslaconomics)

Amid a legal battle with Twitter after backing out of the USD 44 billion takeovers of the microblogging platform, Elon Musk has been partying in Greece with his friends. Replying to a viral shirtless picture, he wrote on Twitter, "Maybe I should take off my shirt more often...(already back in the factory btw)."

A photo of Musk started taking rounds on social media that shows the billionaire taking his shirt off while soaking up the sun on a yacht in Mykonos. Musk was with a small group that included fashion designer Sarah Staudinger and her husband Ari Emanuel.

 

 

Read: Watch video: Woman delivers baby on road after Delhi's Safdarjung hospital denies admission

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2: Here's the board's marking scheme for final result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.