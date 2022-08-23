Headlines

Viral

Elon Musk drops cryptic tweet after Twitter whistleblower's bombshell

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Elon Musk posted a picture of a character from the popular Disney children's film Pinocchio.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

After a bombshell report from former security chief and now whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, the world's richest person and Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined in on the buzz. Musk was on the verge of buying Twitter but walked away from the deal over alleged inaccurate date on bots on the platform. 

Now, with Zatko's disclosure in public about CEO Parag Agrawal-led Twitter allegedly having lied about its users' data safety and number of bots on its platform, Musk dropped a cryptic tweet in reference to the claims. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Musk posted a picture of a character from the popular Disney children's film Pinocchio. The meme also carries the text, "Give a little whistle."

 

 

The reference here is a song by the character called 'Jiminy Cricket' in the film, who tries to explain conscience and teach whistling to Pinocchio with a little song."When you get in trouble and you don't know right from wrong, Give a little whistle! When you meet temptation and the urge is very strong, Give a little whistle!," the song goes. The reference is also to the former Twitter head of security Zatko blowing the whistle on a claim that Musk had made and stood by as the Twitter deal collapsed.

Zatko has stated that Twitter has "major security problems that pose a threat to its own users` personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy", as per a disclosure obtained by CNN and The Washington Post.

His disclosure also says that Twitter’s leadership "has misled its own board and government regulators about its security vulnerabilities, including some that could allegedly open the door to foreign spying or manipulation, hacking and disinformation campaigns".

In a prepared statement, Twitter responded by saying that Zatko was fired for "ineffective leadership and poor performance" and that the "allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders".

"What we've seen so far is a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context," Twitter said.

