Elon Musk changes X bio, declares himself 'Chief Troll Officer'

Elon Musk, known for his playful Twitter antics, has updated his bio once again, now dubbing himself the 'Chief Troll Officer' (CTO) of X.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

In his ever-evolving Twitter bio, Elon Musk, the enigmatic billionaire and CEO of various ventures, has once again showcased his penchant for humor and self-appointed titles. The tech mogul, previously known for adopting roles such as 'Perfume Salesman' and 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator,' has now declared himself the 'CTO' of X, playfully redefining the acronym as the 'Chief Troll Officer.'

Musk's latest Twitter update also includes a whimsical alteration to his location, now humorously listed as 'Trōllheim.' This move is consistent with Musk's well-established reputation for injecting playful and sarcastic elements into his social media presence.

The announcement was made in a succinct tweet by Musk himself, simply stating, "(CTO) Chief Troll Officer." Given Musk's track record of leaving witty and sarcastic comments on various posts, as well as using memes to humorously troll both organizations and individuals, the new title does not come as a surprise.

Within a day of the tweet being shared, it has garnered widespread attention, amassing over 25.1 million views and counting. Social media users flooded the comments section with diverse reactions to Musk's latest role, showcasing a mix of admiration, amusement, and playful job inquiries.

Some notable comments included:

"Is the (CMO) Chief Meme Officer role available?" inquired one user.
Another suggested, "How about (CEO) Chief Entertainment Officer?"
A humorous application came from a third user: "Umm is the position open? I have a pretty extensive résumé."
A fourth comment read, "I'm putting in my application."
Reflecting Musk's influence on pop culture, a user humorously shared, "Mom: What do you want to be when you grow up? Me: Chief Troll Officer."
Praising Musk's wit, a sixth commenter remarked, "Your wit knows no bounds, sir."
Expressing enthusiasm, a seventh user stated, "Best office title ever! Visitors and potential customers/partners will look twice at that badge at meetings!"

