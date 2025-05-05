Tesla chief and billionaire Elon Musk has again drawn attention on social media after changing his display name on X (formerly Twitter) to ‘Gorklon Rust’. The changed name appears to be a quirky blend of references: “Grok,” the AI chatbot developed by Musk’s AI company xAI, and “Rust,” likely referring to the Rust programming language—reportedly part of xAI’s technical infrastructure.

What doest it mean?

Gorklon Rust is also the name of a meme coin circulating on the Solana blockchain. It is currently being traded on decentralized platforms such as PumpSwap, Raydium, and Meteora.

The latest name change came just a day after Musk announced a major revamp of X’s recommendation algorithm, promising users, “You should be seeing significant improvement there.”

This isn’t the first time Musk has made headlines with a name change on the platform he owns. In February, he briefly went by “Harry Bolz,” and in December, he adopted ‘Kekius Maximus’.

Kekius Maximus has recently entered the crypto scene, drawing inspiration from internet culture and cinematic lore. The character behind the token fuses the iconic Pepe the Frog meme with Maximus, the heroic figure from the film Gladiator.

Why this name change?

The Tesla CEO also responded to user concerns around engagement farming.

“Engagement farming and verification impersonation are some issues affecting the quality of the experience on this platform,” a user said.

Musk replied by saying, “You should be seeing significant improvement there.”