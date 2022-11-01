Elon Musk celebrates 'Twitter' Halloween, pictures go viral

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is spending Halloween with his family and his posts are trending all over internet. He posted a pretty adorable photo of his pet Shiba Inu puppy, Floki, wearing a Twitter t-shirt and standing next to a pumpkin lamp with the Twitter logo cut out of it. People went crazy in a matter of minutes, admiring the beauty of the image and the adorable dog.

People swarmed the comment section after linking to the image as Musk's witty post about Dogecoins.

One of the comments read that, “My sixth sense is telling me a #tweet is coming in a few hours from @elonmusk about his puppy (#doge) to feed him some pump.”

Another user commented, “Dogecoin & Twitter are meant for each other!”

Elon Musk also posted a photo of himself and his moms, celebrating Halloween, dressed bizarrely, with the moms looking like Gotham queens and the son in a monster costume.

People laughed at him for enjoying Halloween with his mothers while also admiring the photo. I“I stopped playing Halloween with my Mom when I was around twelve,” one user commented.

While one of the users called him, “the leather boy.”

One of the users appreciated his affection for his family and broke down while stating how much they missed their mother. The comment read, “I miss my own mother so very much. I will honor my mom on ALL SOULS DAY on November 2nd. To everyone who still has their parents, cherish them. Family is everything. Love is eternal”

Musk was spotted enjoying himself with family on Halloween, just a few days after buying Twitter and letting go of several senior executives. After the acquisition, many executives were fired, including Parag Agarwal, the former CEO of Twitter. Elon Musk would now succeed him as the organization's new CEO.

